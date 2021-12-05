Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LOREAUVILLE — The village of Loreauville was lit up with Christmas lights Saturday night for the village’s annual Christmas celebration.

As one event-goer noted, the event had a Hallmark movie feeling as downtown Loreauville was lit up with Christmas lights and games for children.

Hundreds of men, women and children congregated near Loreauville Town Hall where several activities were set up, including musical entertainment.

To the delight of the children, Santa Claus made a grand entrance on State Rep. Blake Miguez’s giant vehicle.

After descending to street level, Santa was quickly swarmed with children and made his way over to the town hall where a large line of children were waiting for him.

Tags

Load comments