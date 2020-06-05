With Tropical Storm Cristobal expected to make landfall in Louisiana sometime Sunday, both Iberia Parish and the city of New Iberia are making sand and sandbags available for local residents today.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said in a prepared statement Thursday that because of the potential for heavy rain over the next couple of days, sand and sandbags are available at several locations around the parish.
Those sites include:
• B.O.M Fire Station
• Grand Marais Fire Station
• Coteau Fire Station
• Jeanerette, Bourgeois Road
• Jeanerette Public Works
• Rynella Fire Station
• Loreauville Park
• Lydia Fire Station
• Delcambre Fire Station
Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags, according to the statement. Those with any questions or who need additional information are asked to call Iberia Parish Public Works at 364-8474.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said in a statement on Thursday that sandbags will be available for New Iberia residents at Acadian Ballpark (401 N. Landry Drive) today at 10 a.m.
Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.
The city is asking residents to please enter on Landry Drive and exit on Halphen Street for flow of traffic.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Public Works Department at 369-2391.