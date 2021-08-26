featured Sandbags available in New Iberia BY STAFF REPORTS | THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn Author email Aug 26, 2021 Aug 26, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Sandbags will be available at the Acadian Ballpark today for local residents.Shovels will not be provided, and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags at this location.The city is asking residents to please enter on Landry Drive and exit on Halphen Street for flow of traffic.If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sandbag Resident Shovel Department Public Works Exit Local Resident Corey Vaughn Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Police: Man leads officers in pursuit, fires at police, crashes New Iberia Police on scene of shooting at Admiral Doyle and Center Street Candidate for city marshal Joe LeBlanc has died, family says St. Martinville Police investigating early morning homicide CLECO: ‘Perfect storm’ of fees and increases lead to higher bills Group calls for end to gun violence in St. Martinville Suspect sought in Monday shooting on Admiral Doyle Iberia Parish opens self-serve sandbag locations ahead of expected storms 2020 killing of 'Poo Man' remains unsolved Injection of excitement Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit