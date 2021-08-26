sandbags

Sandbags will be available at the Acadian Ballpark today for local residents.

Shovels will not be provided, and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags at this location.

The city is asking residents to please enter on Landry Drive and exit on Halphen Street for flow of traffic.

If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391.

Tags

Load comments