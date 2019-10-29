Local residents sampled various versions of the chili dog Sunday afternoon in downtown New Iberia with the second annual Taunt Na Na’s Chili Dog Cook Off.
Several teams competed throughout the day to serve chili dogs to event-goers who ventured out to Main Street Sunday.
The event also featured handcrafted items and live demonstrations by various crafters including blacksmiths, woodworkers and artists.
Those attending could also venture into Taunt Na Na’s itself, which was open for business. The flea market shop has been open in New Iberia since 2015, and contains many treasures along as a strong local cultural flair, co-owner Todd Badeaux said.
“It’s going good this year,” Badeaux, who was also DJing the event, said. “We had six teams this year and six teams last year.”
Badeaux said the event saw a strong attendance around noon, with a small but steady audience heading out through a Sunday afternoon of NFL football.
3 Dog Night emerged as the winner of the cook off. Ramey Martin came in at second place and Shashlik Grill was third. The Baits Motel team won best decorated booth and 3 Dog Night Night won People’s Choice.