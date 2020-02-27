A proposal to use money from the Iberia Parish Economic Development District fund to make repairs to S. Lewis Street near Admiral Doyle Drive failed to garner enough votes to get out of committee before the Iberia Parish Council Wednesday night.
The amended motion, which would have used $7,500 in money from the parish’s TIF district, would have allowed some spot repairs and overlay of the portion of S. Lewis between two high-traffic parking lot exits, from behind the Checkers’ at the corner of Admiral Doyle and S. Lewis and the entrance to the new Rouses Supermarket a few hundred feet away.
The original motion, carried over from the IPC’s Finance Committee hearing on Feb. 5, requested $50,000 for the work. Parish President Larry Richard, however, said that he and his interim Public Works director had visited the site and determined the work would require about $7,500.
“The cost to actually get it done would be $7,500,” Richard said.
District 4 Councilman Lloyd Brown, however, had issues with the work being done without any engineering evaluation.
“I would want to have engineering work done,” Brown said. “That’s a lot of liability, and it’s all on the parish.”
Brown also objected to using parish funds for a project within the city of New Iberia’s corporate limits. District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier said he could not support the motion because it used money from the TIF fund for improvements not within the district’s boundary.
District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard said she thought the expense was a solid investment for the parish.
“It is not only city residents using that intersection,” Broussard said. “Parish residents shop there. It’s $7,500, guys. That’s such a small amount of money for a big impact.”
District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin, who introduced the original proposal, said the opposition was part of the problem with the parish.
“It gets frustrating when everyone keeps saying ‘It’s city’ or ‘It’s parish,’” Gachassin said. “That is why the parishes around us are growing. They work together with the municipalities to get things done.”
Richard pointed out the proposed Lewis Street widening project, which is expected to start in the next 24 months, will be funded with $2.3 million in matching funds from the parish, even though a large portion of it is in the city limits.
“I wouldn’t say the parish is not doing anything to help the city,” Richard said.
When the amended motion came up for a vote, it failed to get the eight votes required to pass, failing 7-5. Brown, Olivier, District 2 Councilman Michael Landry, District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan and District 14 Councilman Chad Maturin voted against the measure.
Gachassin looked like he was going to recommend another substitute motion, using a different dollar amount, but changed his mind in mid sentence.
“You know, I’ll just leave it at $50,000 and let y’all kill it,” he said.
In its regular session prior to the committee hearings, the council approved the hiring of Reed Boudreaux as the parish’s new director of Permitting, Planning and Zoning. Boudreaux previously worked as a civil engineer with Royal Engineers, the company which has been heavily involved in the parish’s levee and flood control projects.
The council also accepted the recommendation of the Human Resources Department to approve the employee health, dental and optical insurance plans for the April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 year.
In other business during the regular meeting, the council:
• Passed resolution of condolences to the family of John Wayne Freyou Sr., former District 10 councilman, who died on Feb. 1.
• Passed a resolution proclaiming March as Women’s History Month.
• Passed a resolution proclaiming 2020 as “The Year to Embrace the Gulf” as part of CWPPRA’s 30th anniversary.
• Authorized the amendment of the master agreement for ground ambulance service with Acadian Ambulance with relation to the Iberia Parish Jail.
• Accepted the resignation of Tracy J. Migues from the Iberia Parish Sewerage District No. 1.
• Amended the 2020 Public Buildings Maintenance Fund Budget to provide for various carry overs.
• Acknowledged receipt of the 2019 Fiscal Year Audit of Iberia Medical Center.