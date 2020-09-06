Teche Area community members gathered together food and supplies and headed out to Kinder to help the local residents as they worked to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Laura.
Members of the Rusty Ruiz Foundation and the Loreauville Community Project went to Kinder to serve jambalaya dinners and hand out donations of cleaning supplies, canned goods, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and water.
According to Loreauville Mayor Brad Clifton, donations of water and supplies were provided by Overhead Doors, Alamo Hydraulics, Clerk of Court David Ditch, The Village Market of Loreauville, The Rusty Ruiz Foundation and The Loreauville Community Project.
“With monetary donations from the amazing people of Loreauville, we will be able to provide water and cook jambalaya for another community next weekend,” Clifton said.
In addition to the Loreauville volunteers, members of the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court’s office were also on hand to help feed the residents who came to the site.
After the success of the Kinder trip, Clifton said the caravan may head to Moss Bluff next weekend.
“We may head there next week, but we are not sure,” he said. “We do have a few Loreauville people living in Moss Bluff.”