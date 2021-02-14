La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia's "Running of the Bulls" race has been announced for April 17, and registration is now open for interested runners who would like to participate.
The race is one of the many activities featured in New Iberia’s Spanish Festival, which celebrates the local Spanish roots of New Iberia.
Organizer Brinkley Lopez said there were some new features to this year’s race that will be sure to excite new and old participants.
What is running of the bulls?
Running of the Bulls is a family friendly 5K race/1 mile Fun Run. Something new this year is that we are excited to announce we will be adding a 10K race to the event. Individuals and teams are welcome, and a trophy will be awarded for the biggest team!
What sets apart the race from other races?
Running of the Bulls is not just another 5K race. This race is dog-friendly, bring your fur-companion to walk/jog/run by your side! The first dog to cross the finish line for the 10K/5K/1 Mile will receive a medal!
All race participants will receive a complimentary bowl of jambalaya “Cajun paella” and a cup of Sangria for 21 and up. Post race activities include an awards ceremony, door prizes, 50/50 raffle and festival merchandise sales.
Male and female racers also will receive an authentic bull horn trophy. Only at Running of the Bulls Race our Top Male/Female runners will receive an authentic Bull Horn Trophy.
How do you register?
Registration is NOW OPEN, sign up online at www.newiberiaspanishfestival.com. There will be no race day registration. The last day to register is Friday, April 16.