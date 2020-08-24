La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia (LAENI) will hold the Running of the Bulls 5K/1 Mile Fun Run on Saturday., Sept. 26, in downtown New Iberia.
The event is a dog friendly 5k/1 mile race, where fur companions are welcome to walk, jog or run. Individuals, students and teams are invited.
The race is normally held every spring in conjunction with El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia. Due to the most recent restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival’s board of directors has decided it would be best to cancel this year’s festival. They however received permission to proceed with the race.
Cost:
15 and older - $30
Military/First Responders - $25
14 and under - $20
1 Mile - $20
Early registrants can get $5 off with the promo code – EARLYBULLS from now until Aug. 26 at online registration.
Race Details:
Check-in and race day registration will take place from 7-7:30 a.m.. The race begins at 8 a.m. at Bouligny Plaza on Fulton Street, along the Bayou Teche, and ends there with the awards ceremony at 9 a.m.
All race participants will receive a custom “Running of the Bulls” neck gaiter and finisher’s t-shirt. Top overall male and female will receive a custom award.
Top three male/female for the 5K will receive the new custom bull medal for each age group. Top three for both the 1 Mile — 15 and older and 1 Mile — 14 and under categories will receive a medal. The first dog to cross the finish line for both the 5K and 1 mile will receive a medal.
Race proceeds will be dedicated to New Iberia and Alhaurin de la Torre, its Spanish twin city, as well as Spain student program activities, and more.
“The year 2020 is one that will be long remembered by everyone,” LAENI President Ebrar Reaux said. “It has been so disappointing to see all of the events and festivals, which bring so much joy to our community, being cancelled. However, we are very ecstatic that we are able to have the Running of the Bulls event.
“Through the determination of Brinkley Lopez and her committee, along with our Board of Directors, we are happy to once again spotlight New Iberia’s rich Spanish culture and history,” Reaux said. “Please consider joining us, donning your favorite facemask, while practicing social distancing. It should be lots of fun.”