Run-off winners decided in local races

Saturday’s election resulted in two new judges for the 16th Judicial District being chosen by voters, as well as a new city marshal and mayor pro tem for New Iberia.
Jeanerette City Attorney Roger Hamilton Jr. bested opponent Alicia Butler in a runoff for the Division H judge’s seat. The seat was left vacant after former Judge Lori Landry retired earlier this year to run for district attorney. Hamilton finished with 58 percent of the vote, or 3,115 voters. Butler finished with 42 percent of the vote, or 2.262 voters. Unofficial turnout was 19.7 percent.
St. Mary Parish-based lawyer Anthony “Tony” Saleme won the race for the Division F judge’s seat, defeating Iberia Parish Councilwoman Natalie Broussard. Saleme won with 60 percent of the vote in the tri-parish area, or 11,149 voters. Broussard finished with 40 percent of the vote, or 7,498 voters.
In the city of New Iberia, Marshal Tony Migues won his second race in two years to solidify his place as New Iberia’s city marshal. Migues defeated opponent Corey Porter in a runoff, garnering 59 percent of the vote, or 2,790 voters. Porter finished with 41 percent of the vote, or 1,948 voters. Unofficial turnout was 24.2 percent.
This marks the second successful campaign in two years Migues has conducted after he won a bid in 2019 for the marshal’s seat following the death of longtime marshal Vic Delcambre.
New Iberia also has a new mayor pro tem after former Iberia Parish Councilman and farmer Ricky Gonsoulin defeated former New Iberia City Councilman David Merrill. Gonsoulin finished with 58 percent of the vote, or 2,745 voters. Merrill finished with 42 percent of the vote, or 1,989 voters.