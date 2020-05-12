Ruby Tuesday in New Iberia has permanently closed in the midst of Louisiana’s stay-at-home order barring all eating establishments from opening.
The restaurant, which has operated in New Iberia for years, has only a sign on its door stating that the closure of the restaurant is permanent.
“This Ruby Tuesday location is permanently closed,” according to the notice. “We are sorry for any inconvenience that this could have caused you.”
The closure comes just as restaurants are on the brink of being able to reopen following nationwide COVID-19 outbreak restrictions. Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday that Phase I of reopening will begin at the end of this week, allowing for restaurants to open with 25 percent customer capacity.
The casual dining establishment had been struggling even before the pandemic.
The chain had 947 dining establishments in 2007, which has decreased to only 500 today, according to USA Today.
It was announced Monday that three Ruby Tuesday restaurants in New Jersey would be closing permanently, along with several other franchises nationwide.
The Ruby Tuesday in New Iberia, which was located near the hotel district on Louisiana 14, was known to be a convenient dining place for tourists in the area, as well as for athletes playing in the nearby Louisiana PepperPlex.