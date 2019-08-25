Rousing fundraiser helps pay for parade

In New Orleans, it’s time for the Midsummer Mardi Gras celebration, that spark of carnival joie de vivre tucked away in the midst of summer’s dog days.
In New Iberia, that means it’s time for the annual Bourbon Street on the Bayou fundraiser for the Bayou Mardi Gras Association. The event, held this year at the Teche Trading Company on St. Peter Street, featured a dueling piano performance along with food and spirits from local vendors to help raise funds for the upcoming third Bayou Mardi Gras Association parade in January.
Pat Norris, one of the founders of the association, said that the parade’s success depends on a commitment to coordination, fundraising and organization that makes the final product look like it came together without any effort. Between bars of “Proud Mary” from the performers Saturday night, he took a few minutes to talk with The Daily Iberian about the upcoming parade and how the community effort is continuing to gain ground.
Why a fundraiser?
It helps us to support the parade and keep it going. It allows us to bring in bands and venues that we wouldn’t be able to have otherwise. The first year, we brought it one of the stronger New Orleans marching bands. Last year, we brought in the Fat City Drum Corps, and we’ll have them again this year. It helps us to bring in more high school bands and cover other costs to keep the quality of the parade improving every year.
So the parade isn’t just a free effort?
There’s a lot of costs behind the scenes. Fundraising helps us keep the other costs down for the members and the people who participate, as well as plan for future parades and add a bit each year. We’ve had success, but we still want to be thought of along with some of the bigger celebrations that have had more time to get established.
When is this year’s parade?
That’s a challenge. We’ll be early again, on Jan. 25. So it’s sooner, just a couple of weeks after the Super Bowl, and coming right off the holidays again because Mardi Gras itself is earlier this year.
Has the success so far put any more pressure on the group to raise the bar?
We’re always wanting to make it better. Not to pat ourselves on the back, but we had a great first year, especially after such a short lead time. We found out in October almost three years ago that the Krewe of Andalusia was not going to parade, so we had to put together a plan very quickly in order to pull that off. Now it’s a matter of keeping the tradition going and keeping the community effort that made that such a success.