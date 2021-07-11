When Tommy Romero took the oath of office a year ago as the first new sheriff in Iberia Parish in more than a decade, he knew he had a long list of things to do.
He took on leadership of an office that had been through turmoil over the last few years. Federal civil rights indictments against former Sheriff Louis Ackal, along with the confessions and subsequent sentencing of almost a dozen members of the IPSO, left a huge black mark on the organization. Add to that mistrust between the office and the African American community that already existed before the testimony at the trial, whether driven by the death of Victor White III while in custody or any one of a myriad other issues, going back to the violence at the Brown Sugar Festival in 2005 and beyond, and Romero knew that change had to happen.
And it had to be visible.
“First thing I did was I started changing the image of the Sheriff’s Office,” Romero said last week as he entered his second year in office. “We changed out the vehicles, added that wrap instead of paint, which saved us a lot of money on each vehicle.”
The vehicles, the uniforms, the website — all of the items of branding that the IPSO uses — were updated and changed. But that was just the surface.
Romero has also been updating and changing some of the basic ways in which the office operates. For starters, the old reporting system in use is gone, replaced with a more modern software package that will allow the office to begin reporting annual crime statistics to the FBI for the first time in more than a decade.
“You have to have that if you are going to compete for grants,” Romero said. “We have a grant writer on board. Once we get these statistics filed, we will be able to go after some of the money that is available out there to law enforcement.”
Other changes include restarting the trusty work details that used to work across the parish to pick up trash and perform painting and other minor maintenance.
“We started with the boat launches, and that went well,” Romero said. “We went out along the railroad tracks last weekend and picked up a lot of trash. We’ve been in touch with the members of the parish council and talked to them about areas where they need help.”
Katherine Breaux, spokeswoman for IPSO, said the work crews have picked up close to 20 tons of trash so far this year.
The jail also has a new telephone provider for the inmates, one that is not as expensive for the prisoners.
“They have given each inmate time on the holidays to call home, to talk to family,” Romero said.
The office’s most visible duty, however, is law enforcement, and on that task Romero said there have also been some changes made to increase the efficiency of the operation. He said the new patrol commander, Mike Hollier, came in with some ideas that have not only been implemented, but accepted and appreciated at the ground level.
“He came to us with a lot of experience,” Romero said. “He is from here, but spent most of his career in Arlington, Texas. So he came in with some things and would say, ‘Why don’t we do this first, before doing that?’ And in the long run, they make sense.”
Those efficiencies are paying off. Not only does Romero say that the relationship with the community is growing stronger, but the improvements have come as he has had to handle a steady call volume with a smaller department than in previous years. Although some items, like warrant related incidents and disturbing the peace dropped during the COVID-19 slowdown, others remained relatively static, with notable increases in calls for service regarding violations of protective orders, sexual battery or rape, and attempted or actual kidnappings.
“The last year was different,” Breaux said. “With COVID, there were a lot more calls in some areas and not as many in others.”
Overall, though, Romero thinks that the changes so far are helping make a difference.
“I have people drop in all the time that would never have come here under the previous administration,” Romero said. “But we are looking forward, not back. We are going to do what needs to be done to make people proud of their Sheriff’s Office. That makes a big difference in how we can do our job.”