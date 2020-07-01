It's official — the Ackal era has ended in Iberia Parish with the swearing in of Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero at noon under the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion in downtown New Iberia.
A crowd of friends, family and well-wishers filled the space as Romero's daughter Alister Charrier, an assistant district attorney with the 16th Judicial District Court, issued the new sheriff his oath of office.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a supporter of Romero through his campaign, served as emcee for the event. Outgoing Sheriff Louis Ackal was in hand for the ceremony as well.
In an interview Tuesday, Romero said he was prepared to hit the ground running, with his leadership team in place and plans to help heal the rift between the IPSO and the community. Several high-profile cases of police brutality under Ackal's administration, including federal civil rights charges against Ackal, strained the relationship between law enforcement and the Black community over the last decade.
Ackal was eventually acquitted on all four counts against him, but nearly a dozen other IPSO deputies and officers plead guilty to federal charges during an investigation of abuses at the Iberia Parish Jail.