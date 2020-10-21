The Louisiana Supreme Court has agreed with the state’s Attorney Disciplinary Board and suspended New Iberia attorney Shane Romero from the practice of law for one year for his actions during and after the 2014 New Iberia City Court judge election.
The complaint against Romero, the son of former Iberia Parish President Errol “Romo” Romero, started when a flyer was circulated during his unsuccessful run for New Iberia City Court judge in 2014. The flyer, which depicted pigs gathered around a trough, was paid for by Romero and claimed that the law firm where Trey Haik, Romero’s opponent, was employed was part of a family dynasty that had taken millions of dollars from local governments for work.
Although distasteful, the root of the legal issues for Romero arose not from the content but from the anonymous nature of the flyer, the failure to list the expense as part of his campaign disclosure and efforts after the fact to have a false affidavit provided to ethics and disciplinary investigators saying he had not paid for the campaign materials.
In levying the suspension against Romero, the court also cited Romero’s actions, especially his attempts to have Paul Camacho sign an affidavit saying he had paid for the flyers, violated the state’s rules of professional conduct and bordered on subornation of perjury, an offense that would call for disbarment.
“Respondent (Romero) violated duties owed to the public, the profession, and the legal
System,” according to the per curiam decision. “He has stipulated that his actions were knowing and intentional, and brought public discredit upon the profession and the legal system.”
Romero stipulated to paying for the flyer as part of his negotiations with the Louisiana Attorney Discipline Board attorneys. In return, the board stipulated to his previous record of no disciplinary action, his good character and remorse over his actions.
But in a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Romero did not seem remorseful. In an unusual move, he sent a press release to The Daily Iberian announcing his one-year suspension.
“I accept full responsibility for my conduct,” according to the statement. “My family and I, after five years, are relieved to finally put this matter to rest. This suspension is limited to my political
actions and is not for anything I did as a practicing attorney for over 20 years. In fact, Justices Weimer and Hughes said it is ‘undisputed’ this issue did not involve or harm any of my clients. Everyone knows what I said about Ted and Trey Haik making millions off of the taxpayers is the truth. I just wish I would have taken credit for saying it. Sadly, Iberia Parish continues to have a double standard justice system run by political bosses who discriminate in favor of those who are connected. I have fought the good fight and now look forward to focusing on my family, my legal career, and my commitment to serving my clients and the community.”
Both Associate Justices John Weimer and Jefferson Hughes agreed that Romero deserved to be punished, but differed from the majority only in the sentence, instead arguing that part of the year should be deferred.
Romero had previously pleaded guilty to one count of violating state campaign finance law, a misdemeanor. But in its opinion, the court stated that it was not relitigating the campaign finance issue, but instead focused on the issues of Romero’s actions in trying to cover up the expense and his part in having the flyer published.
“(Romero) also admits that he engaged in other, more serious misconduct,” according to the opinion. “During an investigation by the Board of Ethics into the campaign flyer, respondent falsely stated under oath that he did not pay for the flyer. Moreover, on two separate occasions, respondent asked the person who purchased and distributed the flyer, Paul Camacho, to sign an affidavit or statement that respondent did not pay for the flyer. Respondent intended to submit the false affidavit or statement to the ODC (Office of Disciplinary Council), but Mr. Camacho refused to sign the affidavit or statement.”
The court did not take the more severe step of sentencing Romero to one year and a day, which would have meant he would have to reapply to the Louisiana Bar Association to be readmitted to the practice of law. It did, however, address the concerns of the dissenting members that the penalty was too harsh.
“Considering this additional, more egregious misconduct by (Romero), we cannot agree with his argument for a six-month suspension, substantially deferred,” the opinion read.
Romero is also responsible for all costs and expenses in the disciplinary proceedings.