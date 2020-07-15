Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said today that mask enforcement by deputies will only occur under certain circumstances.
According to a prepared statement from the sheriff’s office, Romero has been asked by many residents and business owners about the mandatory face covering proclamation set up by Gov. John Bel Edwards, particularly if the IPSO will be arresting people who do not cover their faces.
Romero said that deputies will only become involved if a customer refuses to leave a place of business after being asked to leave for not wearing a mask.
“The primary responsibility for compliance with the mandatory mask requirement as per the Governor’s proclamation is imposed upon businesses, organizations and government officials who manage facilities open to the public, according to Romero. “These groups must require that persons entering their premises wear a face covering unless they fall under any of the exceptions listed in the order.”
Romero added that citations for not wearing a mask cannot be written to individual citizens as per the order itself.
“The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office urges all citizens to respect the concerns and health of vulnerable members of our population including the elderly,” Romero said. “Some may not have the luxury of constantly being able to stay at home and must obtain groceries and other services. If not for yourself, please be considerate of them.”