The site for the sculpture that will serve as the calling card of the George Rodrigue Park on Main Street is being readied for its new tenant.
Workers Thursday were making final adjustments to the circular planter at the front of the park where the aluminum sculpture will, hopefully, stand proudly after today.
“We really wanted this to be one of the last things we did,” said local artist and park supporter Paul Schexnayder. “But it was included in the first phase of the park plan. So a lot of what we are bringing to the park — the plants, the trees that will go in — will not be complete until the second phase. Because of the requirements of the contract, we have to have this work done in order to close out phase one and move on.”
The sculpture, an eight-foot tall, tricolor representation of Rodrigue’s famous Blue Dog, will be mounted in the circular planter at the entrance to the park. Each of the three sides is emblazoned with a picture of the famous ethereal canine creation Rodrigue made famous through his art. Each dog is in a different primary color — red, yellow and, of course, blue.
Don Begneaud of Begneaud Manufacturing in Lafayette created the sculpture, Schexnayder said.
Workers from Minvielle Lumber in Abbeville finished grinding Thursday to prepare the 6 3/4-inch pipe that will serve as the supporting mount for the three-sided artwork. Concrete footings will also be installed on each of the sculpture’s three legs to make sure it stays at its post watching over the park.
The work to mount the sculpture is expected to be completed this morning, Schexnayder said.