RocStar Cafe food truck finds brick-and-mortar home in downtown New Iberia

RocStar Cafe food truck has found a brick-and-mortar home in downtown New Iberia and is anticipated to open its doors for a dine-in experience sometime this summer.
For the last few years, RocStar Cafe owner Mace Broussard has been serving up a variety of flavorful dishes from a renovated camper and more recently a bread truck-turned-food truck. Having dedicated customers and growing lines, Broussard decided 2022 was time to take his food business to the next level. This next step will happen at 241 W. Main St. in New Iberia, in the building that once housed The Pitt Grill. Until then, RocStar Cafe food truck will be cooking up lunchtime meals at the building’s parking lot.
“It was all about the location and this is the perfect location,” the 49-year-old New Iberian resident said. “So you know, I’m happy to be up here and serve people and meet new people.”
Broussard, the oldest of six children, learned how to cook from his relatives at a young age, he said, and later expanded those skills by working in restaurants.
“First thing I ever cooked was smothered chicken, (by) watching my mom,” he said. “I had a lot of cooks in the family so I kind of just picked it up.”
He describes his style of cooking as soul food. The food truck has a rotating menu of items such as the beloved RocStar Burger, hot dogs, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, fish, red and white beans, rice and gravy, and other enticing dishes. At the restaurant, Broussard plans to have a more consistent menu with certain menu items available every day — such as, but not limited to, the RocStar Burger, Philly cheesesteaks and hot dogs. He also plans to provide catering services and the ability to rent out the dining room area for private events.
The RocStar Burger is one of his signature dishes, using a mix of seasonings that he keeps secret.
“When I season the RocStar Burger, I’m under lock and key. I let nobody see the ingredients,” he said.
On Monday, New Iberia resident Latonya Hayes picked up lunch from the food truck outside of its new building location. She ordered a RocStar Burger, which is a menu item she recommends for new RocStar diners to try. Rice and gravy and anything smothered are among her other suggestions.
Being a regular of the food truck, Hayes said she was excited to hear about the food truck’s expansion to a dine-in restaurant.
“He’s very talented,” Hayes said. “I think that’s an awesome job that he’s going to do.”