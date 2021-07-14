After remaining closed for six years, West End Park’s Robert B. Green Memorial Building is ready to once again welcome veterans into its halls.
The project was slowed due to budget shortfalls, but steady effort from the Iberia Parish Government administration, along with some state funding, helped the renovation finally see completion.
“Our veterans are a very important part of the Iberia Parish community,” said Iberia Parish President Larry Richard. “The Robert B Green building has been a center of activity for veterans for many years. It has been my priority to make sure our veterans have a place to meet and we are happy to mark this day as we honor their service to our country.”
The structure was completely redesigned during the renovation, with the space reconfigured to meet modern design and construction standards.
The Robert B. Green Memorial Building has been a central hub for veteran’s groups and community gatherings for more than 50 years. In early 2015, the building was closed due to safety concerns after the structure had fallen into disrepair.
Richard said that when he took office in 2016, the future of the building became one of his top priorities.
The Robert B. Green Memorial Building will once again be available to the community for rentals in the near future.