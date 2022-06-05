Road work will take place on Ambassador West Lemelle Drive (from Iberia Street to the railroad tracks), Anderson Street (from Field Street to Rosalie Street) and Delasalle Drive (from the city limits to Admiral Doyle Drive.
The New Iberia Road Project is proceeding as planned with several roads expected to be closed this month for improvements.
According to a prepared statement, the city is advising motorists that Glenn Lege Construction will be starting road improvements on three streets Monday.
Those streets include Ambassador West Lemelle Drive (from Iberia Street to the railroad tracks), Anderson Street (from Field Street to Rosalie Street) and Delasalle Drive (from the city limits to Admiral Doyle Drive.
The street construction is anticipated to last one month, weather permitting.
Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays, and the streets at times will have loose gravel and oil on the roadway.
During construction, it may be necessary to limit access and detour traffic.
Detour signage will be placed if necessary.
The city advises that drivers avoid the construction areas if possible and drive with caution.
During the past week, the city started another road improvement project on Cypress Street between Ashton and Dodson Streets. That project is slated to last for 30 days.
On Friday, the railroad crossing on Center Street near East St. Peter Street was closed for repairs. This follows railroad repairs in May that were made on Lewis and St. Peter Street.
In all, the road work is a part of an overall effort by City Hall to improve chronic troublesome roadways throughout the city.
“Sorry for all the inconvenience, but road improvements are here,” said New Ibreia Mayor Freddie DeCourt. “(Residents) can expect these improvements to continue through the rest of the year. Hopefully, a longer look at a proposal for road improvements will get a look later this year to continue with our progress.”