Street repairs will take place in the 300 block of Julia Street between East Pershing Street and Taylor Street on Monday.
Repairs are expected to last seven to 10 days, weather permitting.
Both lanes will be closed to through traffic. Detour signs will be posted.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area, take alternate routes and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the City of New Iberia’s Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391.