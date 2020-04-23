ST. MARTINVILLE- Due to rising water, Adell Street, Edna Street, and Landry Road in lower St. Martin Parish will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice. The closing is effective immediately.
The St. Martin parish Sheriff’s Office asks to not sightsee or attempt to go around barricades or signage that have been put in place, and also to be respectful of those who live in these affected areas.
The office also asks that residents do not attempt to drive through standing water on the roadway, by doing so, it can lead to deadly consequences.