FRANKLIN — A Ricohoc man was sentenced Wednesday to 32 years at hard labor after being convicted of manslaughter last year in the death of his wife.
In December, it took a jury only an hour of deliberation to find Donald Eugene Hull Jr. guilty in December for the 2017 death of Celina Lipari Hull, 40, as a result of domestic violence.
Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
District Attorney Bo Duhé said the conviction was a joint effort between the Franklin Police Department, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Franklin Fire Department, and the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office, as well as the St. Mary Parish District Attorney’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Brady Holtzclaw prosecuted the case.