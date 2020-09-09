Franklin jury finds Ricohoc man guilty of manslaughter

FRANKLIN — A  Ricohoc man was sentenced Wednesday to 32 years at hard labor after being convicted of manslaughter last year in the death of his wife.

In December, it took a jury only an hour of deliberation to find Donald Eugene Hull Jr. guilty in December for the 2017 death of Celina Lipari Hull, 40, as a result of domestic violence.

Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

First responders arrived at the Hull’s apartment on West Ibert Street in Franklin shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2017, after receiving a report of a fire and an injured victim. Once on the scene, investigators found Celina Hull lying on the floor of the residence, dead, with a large laceration to her neck.
 
After a lengthy multi-agency investigation, including Louisiana State Police Crime Lab DNA analysis, Hull, the only other occupant of the apartment, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder on March 9, 2018.

District Attorney Bo Duhé said the conviction was a joint effort between the Franklin Police Department, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Franklin Fire Department, and the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office, as well as the St. Mary Parish District Attorney’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Brady Holtzclaw prosecuted the case.

