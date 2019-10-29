Richard: Support GOMESA efforts

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard is asking the public’s help in supporting legislative attempts to secure GOMESA Funds.
Richard said he attended several meetings last week in Washington to discuss GOMESA funds in Iberia Parish.
“Many of you may be aware that GOMESA revenues are the most important funding stream for the coastal program in Louisiana,” Richard said.
The Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 (GOMESA) created a revenue sharing arrangement for certain Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) oil and gas leases with the Gulf Coast producing states of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. This includes the coastal political subdivisions of those states.
Currently, Richard said there is legislation moving in Congress that would allocate OCS revenues to federal programs without increasing the amount of GOMESA revenues to be shared with Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.
GOMESA states oppose any distribution of OCS revenues to federal programs unless the share of OCS revenues for GOMESA states is increased to achieve more parity with how revenue sharing is provided to interior states.
To achieve this goal, two pieces of legislation were introduced this summer:
1. Representatives Richmond, and Graves introduced H.R. 3814, the Domestic Offshore Energy Reinvestment Act of 2019.
2. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Chairman Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) introduced S. 2418, the
Conservation of America’s Shoreline Terrain and Aquatic Life Act (COASTAL ACT).
This legislation increases the revenue share to GOMESA states from 37.5 percent to 50 percent.
“In regards to flood protection and coastal restoration we all need to support these efforts, so I am asking that you all take a moment to contact your Congressional and Senate representatives in support of both of both H.R. 3814 and S. 2418,” Richard said.
The parish president also shared positive news about mitigation opportunities for Iberia Parish as it relates to flooding issues.
“We have recently been notified of additional grant opportunities for those of you who have suffered repetitive and or substantial loss due to flooding,” Richard said. “These are Hazard Mitigation Assistance grants that are geared toward reducing repetitive flooding as well as the cost of flood insurance premiums.”
These grants are available to residents and businesses.
Those who were listed on the National Flood Protections Insurance Program (NFIP) list for repetitive or substantial loss, Richard said, may have received an invitation to a meeting to discuss the opportunity.
Those who did not receive letter but are interested in learning more can attend the event at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Sliman Theater.
Those planning to attend please contact Quality Engineering and Surveying LLC at 225-698-1600.