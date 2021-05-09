RICHARD REPORT: Work continues on access road project

Work continues on the Acadiana Regional Access Road project despite weather related delays, according to Iberia Parish President Larry Richard.
Iberia Parish Government recently held a meeting involving multiple utility companies, the engineering firm and the contractor working on the road project. Richard said all parties are collaborating on the project currently as efficiently as possible.
The parish president also announced that the construction contract for the Peebles Coulee Flood Water Control Structure Project has been executed recently as well.
“This project is the first of many of its kind which will help to reduce nuisance flooding in areas of Iberia Parish that are subject to tidal influence,” Richard said. “They are being placed within the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) State Master Plan alignment.”
The CPRA has committed to help with the installation of future projects and has requested, and has put $5 million in their annual budget specifically for the projects in Iberia Parish.
“We will continue to work with CPRA and other organizations to help reduce flooding within Iberia Parish,” he said.
In other updates, Richard said he has received information from the Louisiana Office of Broadband and Connectivity which could benefit Iberia Parish residents’ access to broadband.
The office is holding a first-come, first-served program that local residents can apply for until May 12. Local residents can contact their preferred participating provider directly, use the online application at getemergencybroadband.org or by mail. For more information, call 833-511-0311 or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.
Finally, the parish president said he recently posted a progress report to the Iberia Parish Council. A video of the progress was shown during a council meeting, and has been posted on the Iberia Parish Website.
“I suggest that you visit the site www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on the Facebook link, and click on videos and the report will be found there,” Richard said. “We will continue to post updates as the project continues.”