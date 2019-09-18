RICHARD REPORT: Parish government working on 2020 budget

Iberia Parish Government is currently working on the budget for 2020, according to Iberia Parish President Larry Richard.
Meetings with departments are ongoing to review and finalize initial departmental and fund budget numbers, which will be presented to the council in the coming months.
“While we are experiencing increases from tax revenue on a short term view, we are still collecting much less than in years past,” Richard said.
“Once again we will work to present a balanced budget to council, but doing so once again sees money to provide maintenance to Iberia Parish roads will be at a bare minimum.”
Richard added that IPG has no tax specific to roads, and in the past IPG was able to use the Royalty Fund “as it was a healthy fund while the oil and gas industry was healthy. The fund was also used to pay down bond debts for various projects.
“The revenue we are currently collecting in the Royalty Fund is not sufficient to meet both needs. I am continually looking for ways to address roads, but without funding it is not feasible to expect that we will be able to provide much past the most basic measures associated with road repair,” Richard said.
In other business, Richard said relief is available for those who suffered damage related to Hurricane Barry.
The Small Business Administration is making low interest federal disaster loans available to Iberia Parish businesses and residents affected by Hurricane Barry.
Richard said these loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by the disaster.
Small businesses and nonprofits also may be eligible for economic injury disaster loans to help meet working capital needs caused by this disaster.
Small Business Administration representatives will be on hand at a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in St. Mary Parish to answer questions about the program, explain the application process and help individuals complete their application. The Disaster Loan Outreach Center is at the Patterson Civic Center, 116 Cotton Road, Patterson, and will be available until Sept. 26. This center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call the Small Business Administration’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on Small Business Administration disaster assistance.
The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 12. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 11, 2020.
St Mary Parish DLOC is open to serve residents in St. Mary Parish and the contiguous parishes of Iberia and St Martin. Local residents also can go to the AvoyellesParish Library in Marskville for similar assistance.