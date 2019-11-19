RICHARD REPORT: Parish government in final prepartion stretch for roundabout

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said parish government is in the final stretch of preparation for the roundabout at the intersection of Louisiana 675 and Acadiana Regional Access Road.
A public meeting was held Nov. 15 at Westgate High School regarding the planned projects. Richard said the roundabout will be the largest in the state, and will support multiple industries in the area by providing opportunities to improve safety and enhance the ability of large transport vehicles to maneuver through the intersection.
The roundabout is being funded by the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), through the Acadiana Planning Commission and constructed by the state Department of Transportation. The Parish financial responsibility is mainly based on a required match which is 25 percent of the cost.
Plans for the access road, Richard said, began years ago and seemed to be at a standstill when he took office in 2016.
“Since that time we have been able to complete purchases of required right of way, have worked on completing the engineering work required to meet DOTD guidelines and are currently in the final stages of that process,” Richard said.
“We were finally able to secure needed Capital Outlay funding, and I am pleased with the work of our delegation, and the approval from the governor to fund the project.”
Richard also said that the new Iberia Parish Public Works facility is also in its final stages.
The property for the facility was purchased by parish government to be used as a hub of operations for public works around the parish.
The side is located in the center of Iberia Parish, which Richard said allows convenient access to service the public works needs of the area and add efficiency.
The overall goal of the 36,000 square foot complex will be to create a state-of-the-art operational facility that can support administrative offices, a training room, maintenance shop areas, equipment storage, an equipment wash building, a sandbag facility and a sign shop.
“We are currently planning to begin moving portions of the Public Works Department into the new facility within the next few weeks,” Richard said.
There will also be efforts to consolidate other departments into the facility to improve efficiency and “create a better experience for our customers,” he added.
“We are making progress in Iberia Parish, and I hope to continue working with all of you in an effort to improve the quality of life for everyone who calls Iberia Parish home,” Richard said.