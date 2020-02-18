RICHARD REPORT: Iberia Parish Public Works in new home

The Iberia Parish Public Works Department is now working out of their new home at the old Dutch Gosnell building on Old Spanish Trail, according to Iberia Parish President Larry Richard.
Richard said the facility is centrally located and will reduce travel times for equipment and personnel going to and from work locations. The property is at a much higher elevation than the old location, which will reduce the flood risk for our offices and equipment.
“The site offers us the opportunity to place almost all of our equipment in doors when needed,” Richard said. “Plans are to have this facility house multiple departments which will enhance our citizens opportunity to access services of Parish Government.”
In other business, Richard said Iberia Parish Government is in the process of bidding out the construction phase of the Robert B. Green Project. The project will involve the demolition and rebuilding of much of the current structure. When completed, Richard said the facility will be used by veterans and be available for event rentals.
“I want to thank our delegation, and the governor, for working to get the capital outlay proceeds, and the Iberia Parish Council for providing the match to bring this project to fruition,” Richard said.
In addition Richard said IPG has received the go ahead to prepare bid documents for the Acadiana Regional Airport Access Road.
“As you all know this project began years ago, and seemed to be at a standstill when I took office in 2016,” Richard said. “Since that time I have been able to secure the needed Capital Outlay Funding, complete purchases of required right of way, and completed the engineering work to meet the DOTD guidelines for the project.”
Prior to the end of the year the engineering work was submitted to facility planning, and they have given IPG the green light to proceed.
“While there are a couple of outstanding items that need to be addressed we are eager to get this project rolling,” the parish president said. “I am pleased with the work of our delegation, and the approval from the governor to fund the project.
“We desperately need to improve and/or add to our infrastructure in order to attract business to Iberia Parish. This project and others will hopefully help to bring diversification and jobs to the region.”
Richard also discussed progress in terms of flooding in Acadiana. Prior to the 2016 flooding event, Richard and other parish presidents representing eight parishes had been meeting to discuss drainage in Acadiana. The meetings were facilitated by the Acadiana Planning Commission.
“The meetings gained the attention of the governor, and after the 2016 event he granted our region access to some $25 million in mitigation funding,” Richard said. “Each parish then submitted plans for projects that would not only benefit their parish, but surrounding parishes as well.
“Iberia Parish submitted a project that would benefit Iberia, Vermilion and Lafayette Parish through the use of detention/retention Ponds, such as those being designed by Youngsville. The projected cost was $5.3 million dollars.
“We were approved for the projects. The funding for the project requires Iberia Parish to put up a 25 percent match. This would be difficult if not impossible due to the current financial position we are faced with.”
However, Richard said that the match would be provided through other state and federal funds, so a match will not be required.
“We are moving forward with submission of a more detailed plan to FEMA for analysis,” Richard said. “If the project meets the requirements we will move forward with engineering and hopefully see construction in the near future.”