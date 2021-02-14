Local and state legislators in the Teche Area delegation have been in the process of discussing current submissions to the capital outlay program, according to Iberia Parish President Larry Richard.
The Capital Outlay Program provides a source of funding for public improvement type projects not eligible for funding through any of the dedicated funding programs. The funds are provided through the sale of state general obligation bonds.
“Funds available for projects are limited, and we are only one of 64 Parishes in Louisiana who compete for funding of projects,” Richard said.
The funding that is provided requires a matching dollar amount from the organization receiving the money. An example is an 80/20 split, meaning capital outlay funding will amount to 80 percent of the total dollar figure the applicant will receive, and the applicant has to provide 20 percent of the total amount.
“We have been fortunate more so in some years than others, and have benefited from this process in the past,” Richard said. “Currently we have multiple projects that are being funded either totally less match, or partially.”
Some examples include the Acadiana Regional Access Road, the Robert B Green building, elevator repair/replacement at the Iberia Parish Courthouse and a project to extend sewer service across U.S. 90 are all underway.
“I want to thank everyone for the hard work it takes to get these projects funded, most importantly our delegation for helping to bring those dollars to Iberia Parish,” Richard said.
The parish president also said that parish government has an easier way to view COVID-19 updates related to the Acadiana area, thanks to the Acadiana Planning Commission.
The Acadiana COVID Dashboard provides information relating to COVID counts for the state and by parish for Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion Parishes.
The dashboard shows the test center calendar and a test center map for the listed parishes.
The Acadiana COVID Dashboard is available to the public, and can be found at www.planacadiana.org/COVID
“Iberia Parish is a contributing member, and tools such as these will help us to get correct information, and vaccines to as many people as possible,” Richard said.