Richard orders changes for retailers in the parish

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard issued amendments to the parish’s restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak, tightening restrictions on essential businesses in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.
The first changes went into effect Tuesday evening. The new rules limit essential retailers to open between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. The rules also require the businesses can only allow 20 percent of its fire marshal-rated capacity in the building at one time and maintain only one point of ingress or egress, with a monitor to make sure that the maximum capacity limits are observed.
The addendum also states businesses should create one-way traffic through a store’s aisles to prevent customer contact. It also dictates a one-buggy/one-customer policy shall be instituted to keep the number of people out of their homes to a minimum.
The order also allows 24-hour pharmacies to operate beyond 8 p.m., but only the pharmacy portion, and even that only by way of a drive-through window.
Another change was issued Tuesday, clarifying that gas stations could continue to operate their gas pumps in automated mode after 8 p.m. to service first-responders, employees of essential businesses and medical personnel.
The current orders are scheduled to remain in place until April 30 unless circumstances dictate otherwise.