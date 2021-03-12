The Iberia Parish Council meeting was not especially notable except for one thing — the return of the parish president to the chamber for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the parish last spring.
In recent months, Council Chairman Warren Gachassin and Vice Chairman Brian Napier have been outspoken in their criticism of Parish President Larry Richard for attending council meetings by phone since the pandemic began, even though Richard has family members who have conditions making them more susceptible to the disease.
“I spoke with the parish president last week and said that we were not going to continue the meetings by phone,” Gachassin said. “So thank you, Mr. President, for returning to the chamber.”
Richard remained in the room for the introduction of the meeting, public comments and the presentation of the audit report from Iberia Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Dionne Viator.
In her overview, Viator opened with a focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the hospital’s role in fighting the virus.
“We peaked at 32 patients,” Viator said. “We learned to manage. There were only two times where we did not have any COVID-19 patients, for two days apiece. You can bet there was celebration.”
She also said the hospital has been proactive in pushing vaccines out to the public, including off-campus events in Jeanerette and at the SugArena.
“We never have any left over,” Viator said. “We haven’t wasted one dose.”
Richard left the meeting after delivering his report to the council. During that report, Richard said that the Sugar Cane Festival building is taking reservations for use starting at the end of the month. It was sidelined after vandals did substantial damage to the facility in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
He also answered questions from Napier about trash dumping in the parish. After sime misunderstandings and miscommunications over how to best have the trash picked up, Richard and Chief Administrative Officer Scott Saunier said they would meet with Napier and physically visit the locations where trash needed to be picked up.