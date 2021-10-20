Ribbon cutting set for boutique in Teche Landing

Emily Trahan’s Emily Katherine Boutique is joining forces with the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony today at 10:30 a.m.

A new business in Teche Landing is set to join the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, with a ribbon cutting ceremony being held today.

Emily Katherine Boutique is operated by Emily Trahan, a 20-year-old New Iberia native and daughter of Iberia Parish Councilman James Trahan.

Although the ribbon cutting is set for this month, the boutique has been open since June and Trahan said a grand opening may be set for sometime in November.

The store comes as a product of Trahan’s lifelong love of fashion. The boutique offers closhes, shoes, jewelry and accessories.

“All of the above,” Trahan said.

