Ribbon cutting set for boutique in Teche Landing

A new business in Teche Landing is set to join the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, with a ribbon cutting ceremony being held today.Emily Katherine Boutique is operated by Emily Trahan, a 20-year-old New Iberia native and daughter of Iberia Parish Councilman James Trahan.Although the ribbon cutting is set for this month, the boutique has been open since June and Trahan said a grand opening may be set for sometime in November.The store comes as a product of Trahan's lifelong love of fashion. The boutique offers closhes, shoes, jewelry and accessories."All of the above," Trahan said.