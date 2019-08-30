Iberia Parish community leaders were rewarded for outstanding service Thursday evening at Anointed Soul Food for a local non-profit’s first Humanitarian Awards Reception.
The restaurant on Iberia Street was filled to the brim with local civic servants, business leaders, community servants and educators for an award ceremony put on by Rho Omicron Foundation.
Foundation Chairman Everette Manuel said the organization brainstormed ways to do something constructive for the community, and an awards ceremony honoring community servants was the most popular.
“We sat down and brainstormed, tried to figure out ways to do something constructive for the community,” Manuel said. “We’re a tri-parish community, so we said we’ll do a little something to recognize outstanding individuals in our community.
“It’s not about doing your job, it’s about going above and beyond. We had a selection committee and threw out a few names and the ones that rose to the top are here.”
Awardees included Carol Gaignard for social service, Iberia Parish President Larry Richard for government, New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor for law enforcement, Alisa Butler for medical industry, the Rev. Zack Mitchell for ministry, Raymond Wilson for business, Kenny LeJeune for financial industry and Erica Chatman for education.
The Rho Omicron Foundation puts on several local events, often in conjunction with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity that primarily goes toward serving the youth of Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.
Events like Cuts for Kids gives young students a free haircut as they begin a new school year, but the organization also works toward providing mentoring and scholarships for local youth.
Eldridge Simon, vice-chairman of the foundation and moderator of the event, said honoring local exceptional people in the community was the main idea behind the event. Simon said that the inaugural event included Iberia Parish, but organizers were hoping to expand the event to all three parishes.
“There are a lot of individuals around who do a lot of things to help the community and they’re not recognized for it,” Simon said. “Why continue to let people who do good work go unrecognized?”