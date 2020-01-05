New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor is slated to present a review of 2019’s crime statistics at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting.
The review will show the police department’s effect on local crime as it represents the first full year of the NIPD’s operation in New Iberia.
D’Albor said Saturday that his staff was in the process of compiling the report and should have a full summary of the year’s activities by the meeting.
The last report given by the NIPD on crime in New Iberia occurred in July of last year, which was the one-year mark of the department’s creation by Mayor Freddie DeCourt, the New Iberia City Council and D’Albor.
At the time, the chief reported a 70 percent drop in violence crime and a near perfect crime solving rate.
The NIPD took over law enforcement duties in New Iberia in 2018, after a half-cent sales tax was passed by the voters for the recreation of the department. Before that, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office handled law enforcement in the city after the NIPD was originally dissolved in 2004.
In other business, the City Council will approve a proposal of services submitted by architect Paul Allain for the creation of master plan documents for each city council district.
The council recently approved a completed master plan for downtown New Iberia, and Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the next step was to create similar plans in each district.
The plans will be worked out in conjunction with each city council member and members of the community to create a visual representation of the future projects in each area.
The council will also vote to accept a donation from Landry, Watkins, Repaske and Breaux for property in conjunction with the George Rodrigue Park project on Main Street.
Another ordinance granting a servitude for construction of a boardwalk, walking path and related uses will also be put up for vote during the meeting.
The council will be voting to accept a one-time dividend from the Louisiana Workers Compensation Corporation as well. The money will be used for several projects that include blighted properties, promotional material for the city, a veteran’s memorial at Bouligny Plaza and one-time assistance to the Louisiana PepperPlex.
Councilman Dustin Suire will also introduce a discussion about the possible increase of water rates by LAWCO.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.