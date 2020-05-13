Revenue losses hitting local governments hard

If there was any doubt that leaders at every level are in uncharted territory as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to dominate our daily lives, a look at the effect of the ongoing shutdown of businesses on the local governments would serve as an eye-opener.
In March, as the results of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order and the shutdown of non-essential businesses began to take hold, the doom and gloom was palpable in various council meetings. And although there have been drops in economic activity, there have been some surprises as well.
“We did not see the drop in sales taxes,” Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said. “But we are not through this yet. We don’t know what next month is going to bring.”
The stocking up of supplies for the stay-at-home period as well as the infusion of cash from the federal economic stimulus are two of the explanations for the tax base staying at least close to normal. Two of the parish’s sales taxes — the one supporting the Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District and the Iberia Parish Recreation and Parks Department — were actually up during April, the IPMAD tax by 13.24 percent and the recreation tax by 6.77 percent. Those taxes, however, are collected parishwide, both in the unincorporated areas and in the towns and cities.
Taxes collected only in the unincorporated areas did not fare as well. Taxes in the parish’s Economic Development District 1 were down 2 percent, and its garbage tax fell 2.76 percent.
The shutdown also brought travel to a standstill, which deeply affected the parish’s hotel/motel tax. Receipts for that tax in April were down 42 percent.
In anticipation of revenue losses, Richard said the parish eliminated 11 positions — three full time and eight part time. The bulk of those cuts came from the SugArena, which has effectively been shut down.
In St. Martin Parish, Parish President Chester Cedars has made a goal of keeping all of the parish’s employees on the payroll. That aim sounds altruistic, but it is also a necessity.
“Because we are self-insured, we have to pay any unemployment insurance claims ourselves,” Cedars said during a council meeting last month. “With the federal government giving $600 on top of the $287 the state pays, we can’t afford to lay anyone off. It would be cheaper to keep them employed.”
As in Iberia Parish, Cedars said that there have been some bright spots in the sales tax returns.
“The traffic at Lowes, at the lumber retailers, has been up while people are home working on projects,” Cedars said. “The grocery stores have been up. Outdoor activities have been up as well. But video poker is going to hurt us.”
Unlike Iberia Parish, St. Martin allows video poker, a revenue source which has been effectively shut down during the governor’s proclamation.
“I can tell you now that we have lost a lot of video poker revenue,” Cedars said. “We depend on that for some of our mandated expenses, like the judicial system and the courthouse.”
Overall, Cedars said he is still waiting to determine exactly how the revenue picture for the parish has been affected so far.
“There will be a financial impact, but we still don’t know how severe that will be,” Cedars said. “We will probably have a better picture at the end of the month when we run the numbers.”
In St. Martinville, the loss of video poker has had a large impact. The town idled 29 workers last month, including the entire staff of the Acadian Museum. Those cuts made up about $40,000 per month, which covered the video poker revenue loss.
That did not cover any shortfall in tax revenue, however. In May, the town added five additional positions to the layoff list to further cut expenses.
In Iberia Parish, Richard said the next month will be the one that indicates how much economic damage may have been done.
“When we see the May numbers, we’ll have a better picture of where we are,” he said. “But we have taken steps to prepare. We are working through our contracts with outside vendors, eliminating some of those expenses. We’re taking the services in house. But there is only so much of that you can do.”