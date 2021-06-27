After more than a year without any musical performances on its stage, the Essanee Theater made up for lost time with a night of pop hits, Broadway staples and overwhelming support from a grateful audience during the “A Spark to Light the Dark” fundraiser Saturday night.
The show, pitched as a night of karaoke to raise money to help jump-start operations for the Iberia Performing Arts League after the doldrums of the COVID-19 pandemic, featured member actors from IPAL and other theater groups singing along to 29 prerecorded musical tracks.
Kaleigh Lay, who performed in and directed Saturday’s presentation, said actors and actresses from almost every major theater company in Acadiana took part in the benefit.
“There is a lot of cross pollination between the groups,” said board member Kathryne Delcarpio. “Someone will perform in a show here, then direct a show at Abbey (Players, in Abbeville) or at Cité (des Arts, in Lafayette). It’s a very close community.”
Bo Belanger, who was volunteering as an usher Saturday evening, said that the event drew a great crowd.
“We had more than 80 people come through,” Belanger said. “It was a very strong showing.”
Board member Michael Durand said the walk up traffic was a large part of the night’s success. Although tickets were available online before the performance, a third of the crowd was walk-up business, patrons who bought tickets at the door the night of the show.
In addition to the stage performances, the evening featured a cocktail hour for patrons prior to curtain, with volunteers providing hors d’oeuvres and treats for the patrons who attended.
“I remember the first time I walked into the theater,” Delcarpio said. “They were doing auditions for ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ so I joked ‘Oh, I guess it’s a one-woman show.’ But I tried out and joined the chorus.’”
The money raised during the event will go toward operating expenses for the theater, which is currently in the midst of some renovations which are being funded through grants. Other work to the facility, especially to the backstage area and green room, was undertaken during the COVID-driven closure of the theater, with most of the costs being borne either through donations or sweat equity the group’s members provided.
“We are very lucky that we have such a talented group,” Delcarpio said. “Members did most of the work, which was wonderful. It is hard to do this sort of renovation when you are between shows, so the shutdown was a blessing to us in that way.”
Another fundraiser, the 24-Hour Play Festival, is scheduled for July 9 and 10. The funds raised during that event will be dedicated to the league’s musical theater production, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” in the fall.