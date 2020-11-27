Retailers prepare for Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Black Friday begins today as local shoppers get the chance to have their once-a-year chance at great deals and savings at retailers around the Teche Area.
Black Friday is an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day. The day after Thanksgiving has been regarded as the beginning of the United States Christmas shopping season since 1952, with the big sales day helping many shops stay in the black (positive financial numbers).
Shoppers around the country annually make the trek to retailers during the informal holiday while fighting big crowds and long lines.
With COVID-19 still in effect around the world, many retailers have chosen to not partake in Black Friday this year, but there are still plenty of options for those who want to venture out. Walmart, Home Depot and GameStop are some of the retailers that will be open during Black Friday and offering deals for customers.
There are also more locally-based businesses that will be participating as well. Southern Sass on Admiral Doyle Drive has already announced that it is offering a “full day of sales” along with a cocoa bar. Bird on the Bayou Craft and Vintage Market also announced that it will be open for Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Center for Disease Control has classified shopping the day after Thanksgiving as a “higher risk activity” for getting exposed to COVID-19. The CDC guidelines include, among other things, a recommendation that shopping be done online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday, which is called Cyber Monday because many outlets have special online shopping deals on that day.
After Black Friday, small businesses will be having their own informal holiday on Saturday. Small Business Saturday encourages local residents to shop at smaller businesses in the community instead of major retailers.