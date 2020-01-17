An icon of downtown New Iberia is in the process of getting a facelift, as the Evangeline sign at the Sliman Theater was removed Thursday for renovations.
Gibko Signs was awarded a grant for funding through Louisiana Main Street’s Redevelopment Grant Program for the restoration of the Evangeline sign. The company came in at a low bid of $19,899 for the project. The work will include refurbishing the sign with repainting, replacing sockets, repairing the neon, replacing all chaser bulbs with LED lights and reinstalling the sign.
The project, which was approved by the New Iberia City Council, is aimed at the restoration of the sign on the upper register of the facade. According to the project description, the neon Evangeline letters which normally create a flashing border as well as the electrical systems on the sign are not functioning.
The paint colors are also faded and in need of refurbishment. The sign housing is slated to be restored with fresh paint and the entire sign will be re-lit.
All work to the existing structure will be repaired in keeping with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standard for Historic Preservation.
The work is also part of a larger restoration project aimed at restoring the lower level marquee system due to a recent accident that damaged it.
The sign is significant architecturally as an example of the Louisiana Art Deco Architecture that ushered in the use of neon in Louisiana. Neon did not become generally widespread in Louisiana until the late 1930s, so the sign represents an early use of neon in the state.
The Evangeline Theater started life as a wholesale grocery building in the late 19th or 20th century, according to the City of New Iberia website.
Remodeled for use a movie house in 1929, the building gained its current Art Deco façade and other characteristics during a 1939/40 renovation.