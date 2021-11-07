Resolution would have board review sewage plan project bids

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will vote on a resolution reviewing the bids received on Nov. 3 for the city’s sewage plant project.

The board also will vote on a resolution authorizing an agreement between Iberia Parish Government, Hospital Service District No. 1 and Jeanerette for services.

The board will vote to introduce an ordinance amending the rules of procedure for expanding agendas as well.

Stacey Bienvenu from Brown and Brown is also set to address the board to speak on Jeanerette’s BCBS renewal.

In other business, the board will vote to approve a policy for vehicle and fuel card use at the meeting as well.

Reports will be received from Jeanerette’s personnel committee, finance committee, public works committee and Statewide Electric.

The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette City Hall.

