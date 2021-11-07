Resolution would have board review sewage plan project bids COREY VAUGHN corey.vaughn@daily-iberian.com Corey Vaughn Author email Nov 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will vote on a resolution reviewing the bids received on Nov. 3 for the city’s sewage plant project.The board also will vote on a resolution authorizing an agreement between Iberia Parish Government, Hospital Service District No. 1 and Jeanerette for services.The board will vote to introduce an ordinance amending the rules of procedure for expanding agendas as well.Stacey Bienvenu from Brown and Brown is also set to address the board to speak on Jeanerette’s BCBS renewal.In other business, the board will vote to approve a policy for vehicle and fuel card use at the meeting as well.Reports will be received from Jeanerette’s personnel committee, finance committee, public works committee and Statewide Electric.The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette City Hall. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Board Jeanerette Board Bid Institutes Politics Resolution Project Plan Finance Committee Corey Vaughn Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian November 7, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Big pass plays lift Hornets past CHS Loreauville clinches perfect regular season; Highland wins thriller; NISH falls to Southside Brooks “Tookey” Hebert David Joseph Molbert, DDS Sample the best food from the best cooks in the Teche Area Denham Springs duo runs away with 1st in LHSBN tourney; CHS fields three boats Sheila Delahoussaye First buck for Jax is a 6-pointer shot while hunting with grandpa Meet the city marshal candidates: Q&A BRETT LANG Trio of Tigers leads area playoff squads Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit