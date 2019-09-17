ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council passed a resolution Monday night preventing Mayor Melinda Mitchell from authorizing bill payment extensions or preventing customers from having services cut for non-payment after a heated discussion of the mayor’s electric utility account with the city, which has remained in arrears for the bulk of her term so far.
Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper began the discussion of the billing issues with a blistering statement about Mitchell’s unpaid bills.
“I would be completely appalled if I was a constituent and my power was cut off, but the mayor can go two months, three months and not pay their bill,” Prosper said.
Prosper said he had pulled records of all of the city’s elected officials and found that Mitchell’s account for her home, although under her husband’s name, had been in arrears for at least the last 12 months and was eligible to be disconnected during eight of those months.
“We had an employee years ago who was late a couple of days and got reprimanded,” Prosper said. “We have people up here (gesturing to the dais) who have gone gone months.”
District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier agreed with Prosper.
“You are disconnecting people for being late with their payments when you are doing the exact same thing,” Fuselier said. “That’s the height of hypocrisy. That’s something, really. This is an ethical violation.”
The council then passed a resolution taking the authority to grant extensions for payment away from Mitchell.
“When you can grant yourself extensions, that’s not a good practice,” Prosper said. “In recent months, the mayor has granted herself extensions. Everybody had to pay their bills. As leaders in our community, we should be paying our bills.”
As she was leaving the meeting for an executive session, a television reporter asked Mitchell how she could afford a new Mercedes-Benz she had purchased when she could not pay her utility bills. She did not answer, instead turning away and leaving the room.
The council also passed a reorganization of the city’s Zoning and Planning Department. Danielle Fontenette, the current Main Street program director, will assume the duties left vacant when former Zoning and Safety Manager Shedrick Berard announced his retirement last month.
Fontenette will continue to hold down her Main Street responsibilities as well. The consolidation also included the elimination of an assistant position in the zoning office.
“I don’t feel Danielle needs an assistant,” Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst said. “She can run the department by herself. At the last meeting, (District 5 Councilman Edmond) Joseph made a big statement about instituting a hiring freeze and cutting back. I put my whole faith in Danielle.”
In other business, the council:
• Approved street closures on Nov. 2 and 3 for the annual Notre Dame Church fair.
• Approved hiring Angele Bulliard as an independent contractor to teach wellness classes at the Magnolia Recreation Center.
• Hired Brody Thibodeaux as a Lineman III for the electric department.
• Approved hiring one part-time dispatcher and one full-time police officer
• Approved the demolition of a cinder block building behind the old Wal-Mart.
• Approved the Elite Tigers youth football program’s use of the front fields in Magnolia Park.
• Aproved purchasing four pieces of outdoor exercise fitness equipment for Magnolia Park, with the option to add the same equipment at Adam Carlson Park in the future.
• Authorize Mitchell to sign proposals for the state LGAP and CWEF grant programs.