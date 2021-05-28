After a historic month of rain and flooding in the area, Iberia Parish residents voiced their concerns about drainage issues, telling their council members it’s time to find a solution to a problem that has affected them for far too long.
The drainage issue was one of the main concerns at Wednesday night’s Iberia Parish Council meeting. Resident Farrell Armentor addressed the council before a packed house in the council’s meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
Armentor, who lives on Armentor Road, said he spent several years trying to fix the drainage issues that have affected his home and property without any results. Working with the parish’s public works department for years now, Armentor said he was told a solution would be to redirect the natural flow of the water. But no such drainage solutions have been executed.
“It’s time to get something done,” Armentor said. “This is all happening under (Parish President Larry) Richard’s watch and I feel that someone will be held accountable for a viable solution until a viable solution is found and implemented.”
Armentor said he met with Richard on the matter and that Richard said he would get the matters taken care of. But so far, Armentor said, nothing has been resolved.
He was not alone. The majority of the three-plus hours of Wednesday’s meeting were spent hearing testimony from other residents who all were asking action to be done to protect them and their families.
“It’s time, it’s past time to get things done,” Armentor said. “We’re tired, we’re frustrated.”
Richard expressed his desire to find a solution to the drainage issue for residents who live in the area around Hazard Road. Of the possible solutions to address the drainage issues there, the proposed watershed initiative as well as reaching out to the Acadiana Planning Commission or the governor’s office were all discussed.
Richard said raising the road or adding additional roads to help fix the drainage issue could be possible solutions.
“We need to come up with something,” Richard siad. “As long as I have been a council member, it will never get right unless we do something to address it.”
The issue of water and drainage is a major problem in Iberia Parish, Richard said. Richard said he wants to find a solution and has met with multiple engineers in the surrounding area. As for funding, Richard asked the IPC members to come up with money to help those residents and their neighbors.
“We need to come up with some money so we can do something in that area,” Richard said. “It’s all over the area.”
Richard noted that it isn’t just one isolated area but drainage issues affect various parts of the parish.
Like St. Landry Parish, Richard noted that Iberia Parish needs to find funding to help address this key issue.
The council’s Public Works Committee passed a resolution to secure a quote from an engineer to address the drainage issue on Hazard Road and surrounding areas. The council also passed a resolution to propose engineering and work on Bayou Parc Perdue, Petit Anse and the Norris Canal and retention ponds. Also approved was a resolution asking the state’s Department of Transportation and Development to do a study to determine why several businesses along the U.S. Highway 90 Frontage Road, including Genesis Pipe, have flooded consistently since the state’s completion of work on a nearby overpass.