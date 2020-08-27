Hurricane Laura's overnight passage through Louisiana was bumpy, but for the Teche Area the light of day has revealed less damage than the strength of the Category 4 storm would have indicated.
Power was spotty through the city of New Iberia. Although some homes and businesses were still lit, large swaths of the city were dark as the sun rose Thursday morning.
On Main Street, Barry Broussard was pulling limbs off the street just past the New Iberia Main Branch Library.
"I was checking on a tenant and saw this in the middle of the street," Broussard said. "I just stopped to keep it from blocking the road."
The bulk of the damage apparent was not severe. Lots of limbs littered the ground throughout the area, along with debris from broken and twisted signs. Several businesses were draped with the remains of the awnings that the storm shredded during its passage.
There were exceptions, like one apartment building on Center Street near Dale Street where the the metal roof had been peeled back like a sardine tin, four by six beams snapped like toothpicks.
According to Cleco, almost 11,000 customers in New Iberia are without power and another 3,400 in the Loreauville area. Almost 1,400 homes in Delcambre are without power, 200 on Cleco and 1,200 on Entergy, as well as 1,800 near St. Martinville. Franklin, which was hammered during Hurricane Barry, only had 700 homes without power as of Thursday morning. Erath showed almost 900 homes without power.
Laura made landfall near Cameron and quickly moved north. As of Thursday morning, Laura had decreased in intensity to a Category 2 storm as it passed the ankle of Louisiana's boot, still traveling north at 15 mph.
According to the National Weather Service, this motion should continue through the day. A northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected tonight and Friday.
On the forecast track, Laura will move northward across western and northern Louisiana through this afternoon. The center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas tonight, the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, and the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher gusts. Rapid weakening is forecast, and Laura is expected to become a tropical storm later today.