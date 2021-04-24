Residents ‘Spring into the Arts’ (and crafts) Saturday

A big crowd spread all the way down New Iberia’s Main Street Saturday afternoon as local residents ventured out in the cool weather for “Spring into the Arts, Along with Crafts.”
The event included artists and crafters presenting their works to the community in several art galleries in downtown New Iberia as well as along sidewalks and pocket parks.
Art and photography exhibits, eateries, cake shops, gift boutiques and art galleries were just a few of the types of vendors at the event, with a variety of products for local residents to peruse. DeCourt Gallery and A&E Gallery were both among the venue locations. The event began along Maison LeRosier and continued down Main Street to George Rodrigue Park, where students from the Iberia Parish Visual Arts/Talented Program set up artwork for viewers to look at in the city’s newest pocket park dedicated to native artist George Rodrigue.
The sidewalk in front of the Bayou Teche Museum and Essanee Theater were also filled with vendors selling crafts and art such as photography and fine art.
Across the street, other vendors gathered along A Spot for Tea and Bourbon Hall where music was being played. Local artist Jerome Weber did live paintings at A Spot for Tea along with Roland Stansbury, who treated those in attendance to saxophone music.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt was situated at DeCourt Gallery further down the road. The mayor said he was happy with the event turnout.
“It’s a really big crowd further down, it turned out really nice,” he said.
The festivities also extended further down on St. Peter Street at A&E Gallery, where local artist Paul Schexnayder opened his gallery to friends and art lovers. Schexnayder’s wide array of artwork was perfect for the occasion, and tables of food and drinks were set up for patrons who mingled in a quieter environment.
In Bouligny Plaza, craft vendors were also stationed selling a mixture of food, clothing and accessories for those interested.
“We’ve found a lot of good stuff, definitely,” Bonnie Blanchard said near the gazebo at Bouligny Plaza.
The event marks the second time this month that local residents have been able to venture out to downtown New Iberia for a weekend event. The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival also opened up downtown for event-goers, and managed to draw in a large crowd as well.