Residents speak out about proposed yard sale ordinance at council meeting

Local residents had an opportunity to speak out in regards to a proposed ordinance regulating yard sales in New Iberia at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The agenda item was only up for a public hearing, with Mayor Freddie DeCourt saying the ordinance is still in the process of being worked on for a final vote.
The proposal was cautiously passed as an introductory ordinance last month, when the ordinance committee brought forth the idea after hearing concerns from local residents about year-round yard sales that are disruptive to neighbors.
The original proposal stipulated that local residents must get a free permit from the city if they wish to have a yard or garage sale with more than one item, and that no more than four yard sales may be held within one calendar year.
During the public hearing, local resident Richard Phillips came out in support of the ordinance, saying that regulating yard sales would increase the quality of life for people living within the city.
“If someone holds (five yard sales) you can go to the computer and say you’ve already had four, you can’t have five,” Phillips said. “That’s quality of life that keeps people in a city.”
Phillips, who said that the constant yard sales in his neighborhood may have sparked off the issue in the first place, added that this was an issue that even council members had noted happens in their areas.
“We’re talking about quality of life, that my neighbor cannot have a retail establishment 365 days a year without an ordinance stopping them,” he said. “You have to draw the line somewhere.”
Local resident Michael Bell followed Phillips, countering that the whole city should not have to suffer because of a few yard sales.
“There’s a lot of things that go wrong in my neighborhood that I can’t do anything about, but I do bring it up,” Bell said. “This has been going on for many years, you’ve never heard of any killings or fighting at garage sales. It’s a simple garage sale.”
Bell added that the issue boiled down to Americans being able to practice their rights.
“There’s no serious reason we should just cut out something that’s an American right,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with getting a free license but when you get to the point of shutting things down it’s a serious matter, to me it’s against my constitution and my rights.”