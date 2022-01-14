Local residents have shown concern for the state of a bridge on Vida Shaw Road, but Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said funding continues to be a problem for infrastructure maintenance in the parish.
Ray Boyd appeared at Wednesday’s Iberia Parish Council meeting to discuss a bridge on Vida Shaw, which he said is getting dangerous and possibly unsafe.
“The bridge is out, it’s getting dangerous and cane trucks are using it,” Boyd said at the meeting. “Now we only have one lane, there’s going to be an accident and it’s collapsing more and more.”
Residents in the area have seen construction signs for several months for the bridge, and recently one lane has been completely closed to vehicle use.
Boyd said with sugar cane trucks and other vehicles continuing to use the bridge, the structure continues to deteriorate and recent efforts by parish government have not been enough to fix the issue.
Boyd also brought up the Vida Shaw Bridge further down the road, which has been closed for more than a decade. Repairing that bridge could ease the traffic flow, he said.
“The one thing I will say, a lot of farmers look at that road as a thru-way,” District 9 Councilman Scott Ransonet said.
Ransonet added that he’s had talks with farmers who also want the Vida Shaw Bridge fixed.
Parish President Larry Richard agreed with both that additional work needs to be done.
“That particular bridge is in definite need of additional repairs in addition to what we’ve done,” Richard said. “We hired a company and they closed one lane of the bridge, the bridge is passable but it needs to be replaced at some point in the future.”
As for the larger Vida Shaw Bridge, Richard said the last estimate for that project was projected at $14 million. A plan to replace the bridge with another bridge from Delcambre failed years back and is not possible due to the state of that bridge, the parish president added.
Richard said the administration is looking at all possible options for repairing the structure, along with several other structures that are in need of repair in the parish.
“We do know that the $250,000 we get a year for buying materials, that cost has gone up two or three times this year,” Richard said. “We have some things we’re going to have to look at this year and it’s not going to be fun.”