Resident to speak about registrar’s office hiring practices

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Council will hear from Alfreida Edwards at Wednesday’s meeting.
Edwards, who spoke at a parish council meeting in December, will speak about diversity in the registrar of voters’ office. She said in December that there weren’t enough African-Americans within the department, and the fact that one third of the population of St. Mary Parish was African-American meant that there needed to be more employees of African-American descent within the department.
Edwards will be responding to a letter sent form the registrar of voters office regarding the matter at the meeting.
In other business, the council will hear from State Sen. R. L. “Bret” Allain, II who will appear before the council to discuss and provide an update on the new wellness center at Franklin Foundation Hospital.
Kristal Hebert, Executive Director of The Arc of St. Mary/Center of Hope, will also appear before the council to discuss COVID forced shutdowns and plans to continue services for Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in St. Mary Parish.
In agenda items, the council will vote to authorize Parish President David Hanagriff to execute an engineering services agreement with Miller Engineers and Associates Inc. for the reconstruction of Martin Luther King Roadway in Charenton.
The council will also vote on a resolution authorizing the parish president to execute a certificate of substantial completion relative to the asphaltic concrete roadway improvements project from Avoca Road, Youngs Road and Michel Boat Launch.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.