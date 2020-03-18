ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council heard a plea from a parish resident for help in opposing a new permit for a landfill on Highway 182.
David Pugh made a presentation to the council asking for support in his fight to prevent Green Point Inc., a Type III landfill operator, from having its license to operate in the state renewed.
“I’ve been fighting this for eight years,” Pugh told the council, detailing his conversations with elected officials, Department of Environmental Quality administrators and other neighbors about violations at the site.
“In 2009, for whatever reason, even with the list of violations on the books they were allowed to expand,” Pugh said. “They had a 45-foot tall mountain of trash. Now they are building a second one on the front of the site, right on Highway 182 when you are coming into St. Martinville.”
District 2 Councilwoman Carla JeanBatiste said she had met with Pugh and was scheduling a meeting with the owner of the dumpsite.
“The landfill is here,” JeanBatiste said. “We can’t just pick it up and move it.”
After further discussion, the council decided to consider a resolution to be sent to the DEQ asking that the licensing process require a public hearing for input.
“The period for public comment closes on April 15,” Pugh said.
According to Parish President Chester Cedars, the comment period may be extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cedars also said he issued a local emergency declaration Tuesday afternoon. That declaration will make it easier for the parish to receive federal aid if it is forthcoming as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It also gives the parish president more authority in setting uniform rules across the parish during the emergency period.
The council also received an update on the parish’s preparation and policies for the pandemic, including closing public facilities, including libraries and athletic fields, to the public.
“We will keep the playground areas open for now,” he said. “But that may change as well.”
Cedars also made it clear that the parish recreation programs were postponed, not canceled.
He also said that he is diligently seeking a solution to the issues at Lake Martin. Private landowners have closed off access to the public boat launch, causing the parish to seek another option for public access to the lake.
“We are working closely with Wildlife and Fisheries on this,” he said. “I have been willing to meet with anyone who has a solution for this.”
Cedars said there are alternate sites for a launch being explored if an agreement cannot be reached with the property owners.
“I thought there was a single owner, but now we have other people popping up saying they own a part of it,” Cedars said.