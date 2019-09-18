It was an optimistic atmosphere Tuesday afternoon at New Iberia City Hall when the City Council heard one of the last presentations for the 2019 fiscal budget.
The highlight of the latest report showed only two months of the 10 months in the 2019 fiscal year as having a decline in sales tax.
“I’ve been on the council a long time, and I’ve never seen us only having been down two months out of 10 months of the year,” Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle said. “That’s unheard of.”
“People don’t realize, the list of projects put in this year’s budget for next year, it’s unbelievable to end up with the balances that we have. I appreciate what the mayor and department heads are doing because that’s a big deal.”
DeCourt said the good numbers were a product of teamwork from the administration and council, as well as a sign of good things to come for the upcoming fiscal year.
“I think what’s making the show is people are seeing the investments we’re making,” DeCourt said. “Sales taxes are up because we have new businesses to shop at, there’s more businesses downtown that have been sold in recent weeks, people are making investments here.
Councilman Marlon Lewis agreed, and added that the recent movie filmed in downtown New Iberia was a sign of the city’s recent swing in the right direction.
“A lot of people can’t see what’s happening in town, but it’s growing,” Lewis said. “Let’s keep doing what we’re doing and I believe we can make become the shining star of Acadiana.”
Councilwoman Natalie Lopez also mentioned the New Iberia Police Department’s first year on the ground as another sign of recent optimism in town.
“With the police department, it gives people new hope,” Lopez said. “I rode through town last night at 10 p.m. at night and it’s so peaceful, everything’s tucked away, it’s so clean. It makes me happy to be from my little small town.”
In other business, the City Council approved a recommendation from DeCourt to approve Carolyn Deal as the newest member of the Housing Authority of New Iberia Board of Commissioners.
The appointment comes after DeCourt and the council agreed to remove a former HANI board member for lack of attendance.
Deal was one of two candidates for the position, and the only one present at Tuesday’s meeting. DeCourt said his recommendation for Deal was to bring “new blood” to the board to bring positive change.
“We’ve had a lot of discussions about the housing project, and I’ve gotten involved deeply with discussions with HUD and it’s moving in the right direction,” DeCourt said. “That board needs some help, and I’m trying to bring someone positive and with a new energy would help.”
The board unanimously approved the appointment.