Report: Decrease in hospital beds, ventilators

In its noon update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported a slight decrease in both the number of hospital beds and ventilators dedicated to COVID-19 patients in the state.
According to the data released, hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients dropped to 1,983, down 13 from 1,996 on Tuesday.
The number of ventilators in use also decreased. On Tuesday, the state reported 519 COID-19 patients on ventilators. That number dropped by 29, to 490, in Wednesday’s report.
The number of COVID-19 deaths climbed by 70 Wednesday to 652. The state reported 70 deaths on Tuesday as well.
During the same time period, LDH said that 17,030 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state. That is an increase of 746, about half of the 1,417 increase seen from Monday to Tuesday.
Only one of the state’s 64 parishes, Tensas, still has no residents reported to be infected with COVID-19. According to state reports, there have been no COVID-19 tests recorded there.
In Iberia Parish, the total of identified cases rose Wednesday to 97 from Tuesday’s total of 89, based on 463 tests in the parish so far. The death toll from COVID-19 there remained steady at four.
St. Martin Parish saw its cases rise from 101 to 112, with the number of COVID-19-attributed deaths remaining at four. There have only been 137 COVID-19 tests performed in the parish.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose from 76 on Tuesday to 81 in Wednesday’s report, with 302 tests performed in the parish. There have been no reported COVID-19 deaths in St. Mary Parish as of Wednesday.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase of 13 cases, from the 272 reported Tuesday to 285 on Wednesday, with 7,310 tests performed. The parish has reported 10 deaths from COVID-19.
New Orleans was at 5,070 cases, an increase of 128 cases from 4,942 on Tuesday, based on 21,192 COVID-19 tests performed to date. The parish added 23 deaths overnight, climbing to 208. The Jefferson Parish case count has risen by 170 to 4,092 from 3,922 on Tuesday with 12 additional deaths reported, bringing that tally to 149. There have been 4,708 COVID-19 tests administered there.
A report LDH issued Monday showed more than 70 percent of the victims who have died from COVID-19 in the state are African American. LDH figures showed that 70.48 percent, or 361, of the fatalities recorded as of Monday were in the state’s black community, with 28.61 percent, or 146 victims, listed as white. Five victims were identified as Asian.
The report also indicated that 2 percent of the fatalities, or 10 victims, identified as Hispanic.
The Wednesday update on nursing homes in the state showed COVID-19 cases have been reported in 91, up from 70 on Monday, of the 436 nursing homes and long-term living facilities in Louisiana. Those cases affect 557 residents, an increase from 363 two days ago. So far, 130 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths, or 20 percent, are residents of long-term care facilities or nursing homes.
Updates on nursing home cases are given two days a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays.
In many cases, according to LDH, health care providers outside of the long-term care facility test and diagnose residents with COVID-19. The facilities then self-report positive cases to LDH.
The state’s reference laboratory has conducted 4,766 tests as of Wednesday’s report. Commercial laboratories have added another 76,640 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose 146 Tuesday to 3,547 — including 79 fatalities. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 3,103 with 33 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 3,041 cases reported and 131 deaths. There are 2,745 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 17 deaths.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 2,719 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 383 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group and more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
The 18 to 29 age group has 1,720 cases and four reported deaths. The under 18 group has 155 cases total, with one death reported.
By gender, the state’s report returned to normal Wednesday. After Tuesday’s report showed women going from making up the largest part — 55 percent — to making up 40 of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, the stats have been restored to their typical breakdown.
When asked about the change Tuesday, an LDH spokesman said the statistics were correct.
After Wednesday’s report, which showed women again making up 55 percent of identified cases, men 40 percent and 5 percent listed as unknown or other, the spokesperson said that a coding error had occurred in Tuesday’s report.