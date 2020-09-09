Repair work on Bouligny Plaza gazebo expected to be finished in a month

City officials estimate work on the gazebo in Bouligny Plaza will be finished in about a month.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the gazebo is in the process of getting re-roofed and painted.
“We’re basically repairing the whole thing,” DeCourt said.
The gazebo is a signature on Main Street and sits near more construction that is currently underway. A memorial for local veterans killed in war is in the process of being constructed in Bouligny Plaza as well.
Bulliard Construction is in charge of the gazebo project. The New Iberia City Council unanimously signed off on the project at a May 19 council meeting.