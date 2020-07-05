New Iberia City Park’s pool house almost looks shaved in half after a recent construction project finished removing the roof of the structure.
Bulliard Construction finished the majority of the work associated with removing the roof, with the New Iberia City Council voting to approve the substantial completion of the project Tuesday. Bulliard started the work with a budget of $31,000.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said earlier this year that the roof removal came as a result of severe asbestos contamination on the roof of the pool house, which has been a feature of City Park for decades.
The hope for the project is that it will be a temporary measure until city government is able to provide a quality swimming pool for city residents, DeCourt said.
“We have kicked around ideas of an indoor pool, of a new pool somewhere else or maybe having one really nice facility,” he said. “That’s something we’re still talking about, but for now we’re going to try to patch the pool and pool house up so we can get another few years out of it.”
The pool house offered a shower to clean before and after entering the swimming pool in City Park, and no doubt holds many memories for those who made use of the facility over the years.